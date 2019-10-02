The national franchisor of The Goddard School preschool system, is hosting its 12th annual Preschooler-Approved Toy Test. Preschoolers across the nation will determine the top 10 educational toys for children, infants to 6 years old, from the world’s leading toy manufacturers in time for the holiday season. Mini toy testers will evaluate these companies as they battle for the prestigious title of The Goddard School's winning toy for 2019.
The Goddard School Toy Test Committee, which comprises a group of early childhood education experts, reviews submissions from a wide range of global toy manufactures. Each entry is evaluated on encouraging interactive, child-initiated play, inspiring creativity and collaboration, and supporting skill development and playful learning. The top 25 toys are sent to 50 participating Goddard School locations nationwide to be tested by the preschoolers.
The Goddard School kicked this year’s campaign off with testing taking place from Sept.16 to 20.
Preschoolers and teachers will vote for the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys, where the results will be determined on Nov. 1. The toys will be voted for by the public on The Goddard School's Toy Test page at www.goddardschool.com/toytest between Nov. 1-14, where the winner will be announced on Nov. 14. One hundred units of the winning toy will then be purchased by GSI and donated to Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes holiday gifts to children in need.
“The Preschooler Approved Toy Test is an initiative that the entire Goddard School team eagerly awaits each year,” said GSI’s Vice President of Education, Dr. Craig Bach. “This is an exciting time for students and faculty as we continue to encourage the mission of learning through play.”
