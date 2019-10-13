Deer Creek Public Schools is requesting financial support to expand its current transition program by building a model transition center known as the Deer Creek Transition Center (DCTC) for its students with special needs.
The total cost of the facility including a food truck will be approximately $700,000, said Lenis DeRieux, assistant superintendent.
“By partnering with us on this mission, you will help improve the lives of special needs students in Deer Creek by transforming their learning opportunities in public education, decreasing their dependence on federal benefits, and increasing graduation retention rates, as well as the employment rates,” Supt. Ranet Tippens said. “It will also serve as a catalyst training ground for districts throughout the state to follow, impacting special needs students throughout the state as well as those who teach and volunteer.”
The transition from high school to the workforce can be difficult for students, but this transition is particularly challenging for students with special needs.
“Many of these students have unique needs that cannot be met in a traditional classroom setting, and it is essential that we provide a continuity of service that prepares them for independent living and employment,” James Rose, executive director of Student Services said.
The DCTC will dramatically improve the quality of life for our students with special needs and their families by increasing graduation rates and ensuring gainful employment post-graduation, Rose added.
“By providing a support system and career planning for students with physical and developmental disabilities the DCTC can help the students achieve self-determination and reach full inclusion in all facets of community life,” faculty member Jeff McMillan said.
According to CFO James Edwards, all funds donated will go directly towards construction and implementation of the DCTC, and would be a catalyst for fund-matching opportunities from local and regional donors.
Any funds received beyond the requested amount will be used for maintenance of the facility and ongoing supplies, materials and competitive events.
The hope is to begin construction on the complex as soon as possible. It will include a simulated home dwelling, classroom area, and work simulation area as well as a food truck.
The total cost of the project is $669,110.All Transition Center Founding Partners will be recognized on a plaque to be permanently displayed at the Transition Center. Founding Partners will be recognized according to the amount of the donation. Those donating at the Diamond level of $500,000 will be given Transition Center naming rights; Sapphire level of $250,000 will be given Area Naming Rights; Platinum level of $100,000 will be given Space Naming Rights. Gold level donors of $50,000, Silver level of $10,000 and Bronze level of $1,000 will all have names on a plaque.
“In true Oklahoma style we want to work together to create this dynamic and real world learning environment for our students,” said school board member Danny Barnes. “It is our hope that you will choose to leave a legacy of compassion, kindness and love for all.”
DEER CREEK TRANSITION CENTER DETAILS
Deer Creek Transition Center (DCTC) is designed to meet the developmental and transitional needs of Deer Creek students with special needs and will be the hub for all special education transitional activities in Deer Creek School District.
The transition center will be approximately 3,000-4,000 square feet and will include areas for both home and work simulations as well as a classroom that will be used to build on life skills, such as cooking, laundry, home maintenance, personal health, and other necessities of independent living.
Job-readiness skill development includes key employment components from writing a résumé and completing an application, to time, money and inventory management. An industrial-size kitchen will provide students the opportunity to learn essential culinary skills.
The population that will be served includes students with a wide range of disabilities, such as vision, hearing, ambulatory, self-care, and cognitive disabilities.
“Through DCTC, our students will learn to live and work independently, improving their quality of life and ensuring they can be active and contributing members of their community with minimal or no assistance,” Tippens said.
The living area will include all home-related spaces (kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, etc.) needed to simulate various job skills training situations. The entire complex is designed to be an active learning environment that can accommodate any level of disability.
“The DCTC food truck will not only be a training facility for our students to learn applicable job skills and a path to employment through the Department of Rehabilitative Services, but also provide students with special needs with opportunities for increased community involvement and participation in school and community events,”Rose said.
