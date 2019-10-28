Heritage Hall recently announced senior Sukanya Bhattacharya of Edmond was among the 2019 recipients of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Rensselaer Medal and scholarship.
First presented in 1916, the Rensselaer Medal seeks to recognize superlative academic achievement and to motivate students toward careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The medal is awarded at more 5,000 high schools throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
Along with Bhattacharya’s aptitude in each of these disciplines, she has consistently displayed an interest in and passion for the sciences and research throughout her high school career. A recent example includes Bhattacharya’s research with Dr. Susan Sisson of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center on child and maternal nutrition and its relation to public health and childhood obesity. During her time at OUHSC, Bhattacharya worked with other students to better understand the causes of childhood obesity and on potential means of mitigation.
Upon receiving the award, Bhattacharya remarked, “RPI is a renowned institution known for its research and contributions in the fields of science, math and technology and for its vision to provide practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing humanity today. I have always dreamt of being a problem solver, and my research with OUHSC has inspired me to travel this path with greater passion. Thus, I am very excited and honored by this recognition."
