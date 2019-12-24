Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of stories about educators who were chosen Teacher of the Year for their respective schools. Teachers are representing schools from both the Deer Creek and Edmond school districts.
Central Middle School’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year said, “I want them (my students) to be brave young adults willing to try new things even if it means making mistakes, because they know that sometimes the best learning occurs when we blow it.”
Kristen Ellis teaches sixth through eighth gradestudents at Central. This is her ninth year at the school taking time off to raise her children.
“I left to stay home with my two children,” Ellis said. “I’m not sure I intended to be gone for 11 years, but I am so excited to be in the classroom again.”
Prior to coming to the middle school, Ellis taught drama at Moore High School from 1997 to 2000.
“I have taught here three years, but I also taught here for six years from 2000 to 2006,” Ellis said.
Her first stint at Central she taught multimedia, yearbook and communications. She came back in 2017 teaching sixth through eighth grade English and FACS.
Ellis completed her BS in Education degree at Oklahoma Baptist University. She said she grew up in St. Louis but came to Edmond with her husband, Stephen after they both graduated from OBU.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I think part of the reason is that I love to learn,” Ellis said. “I’ve taught many different subjects, but I believe I bring the spark to encourage kids to get excited about learning.”
Ellis said she has had many teachers who invested in her and helped her to see what an effective teacher looks like.
“I’ve also had teachers pour into my girls and learned from them as well,” Ellis said. “Mr. TedHuff, my high school drama teacher, was instrumental in my pursuit of education.”
She believes it is important to have people who are willing to invest in the next generation.
“I want my students to be educated, confident and successful members of society. Without teachers, that desire is very challenging,” Ellis said.
She said she is constantly inspired by her students who are incredibly resilient and kind.
Her philosophy of education is simple, “I firmly believe that kids don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. By building relationships with students, I create a trust from which to build on.
“I have high expectations of both what we’re learning and how we learn it. Every moment of class is important.”
She and Stephen have been married for 22 years and have two children who both attend Memorial High School. They also have two cats and a dog. In her spare time she works with students at her church, travels, and hang out with her family.
Ellis is a member of Family, Community, Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) which she sponsors at Central Middle School. She’s also a member of the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE), and the Ohio Association Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences (OATFCS).
