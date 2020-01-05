Strengthening Oklahoma’s workforce pipeline through degree and certificate completion continues to be the state system of higher education’s top priority. That was the message delivered by Chancellor Glen D. Johnson as he presented the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s FY 2021 budget request and 2020 legislative agenda to an audience of lawmakers, community leaders and educators at the University of Central Oklahoma in December.
“As we continue working to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the Future of Higher Education, increasing college degree attainment in our state remains our primary objective,” said Johnson.
“To reach our degree completion benchmarks, we must renew our efforts to increase faculty salaries, advance our commitment to STEM and workforce initiatives, restore base operational funding to support our academic mission and strategic innovations, and expand the concurrent enrollment program.”
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently voted to request $927.1 million for FY 2021, which reflects an increase of $125 million or 15.6% over the FY 2020 appropriation of $802.1 million.
The State Regents are requesting $50.2 million for state system STEM workforce development initiatives, including funds to help meet engineering and nursing workforce needs and double the number of physician residency slots in the state. In addition, the State Regents are requesting $50 million for operational cost increases, including restoration of the National Guard Waiver and Teacher Shortage Employment Incentive Program scholarship programs and a 3.5% increase in faculty salaries to continue efforts to preserve quality academic instruction. Requests to fund deferred maintenance for campus infrastructure, for full funding of the concurrent enrollment program for high school juniors and to provide endowed chair state matching funds bond authorization and debt service are also priorities.
The State Regents will also continue efforts to protect the dedicated funding source for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program, through which more than 90,000 students have earned college tuition scholarships since the program’s inception in 1992.
Another area of legislative focus for the state system of higher education will be to maintain the current law regarding weapons on campuses. Oklahoma higher education supports the second amendment and gun ownership. Under current law, campus presidents have the discretion to permit the carrying of weapons when an exception is warranted. The State Regents and the presidents of all 25 state system institutions strongly believe that the current law with regard to weapons on campus is working.
