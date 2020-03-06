Edmond Public Schools’ Board of Education has named Cara Jernigan as Executive Director of Elementary Education. She takes over the leadership role from Price Brown who retired last month.
In her new role, Jernigan will supervise all administrators, instructional programs, and methods of teaching at the district’s 17 elementary schools.
Jernigan has been the principal at Frontier Elementary since 2013. Prior to that, she served as the principal at West Field Elementary for five years. She also has experience serving as an assistant principal at two Edmond elementary schools.
Under her direction, Frontier Elementary was the first school in the nation to be named a Great Expectations Model School in its first year of operation. In addition, the school was chosen as a demonstration site for the Oklahoma State Department of Education (SDE), a collaborative program in which the department and the school work together through the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Supports to improve both academic and behavior outcomes for all students.
“Cara is smart, organized, and innovative,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “She knows this district, has experience opening new schools, and is well respected among her peers. I am confident she will excel in her new role and be a solution-oriented leader who will positively affect the culture of our schools and advance student learning and achievement.”
Jernigan will begin her new duties later this month. A new Frontier principal is expected to be named at the April Board of Education meeting.
