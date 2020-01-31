Chad Jones, a 2017 graduate of Edmond North High School, has been chosen to receive the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) award at the university he attends.
Jones was one of the salutatorians in his 2017 graduating class at Edmond North. He is currently a junior honor student at Southern University and A & M College in Baton Rouge, La., majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Career Communications Group, Inc. made the announcement that Jones has been selected as a BEYA Student Academic Award winner at the 2020 BEYA Student Leadership Awards Dinner.
In honor of his selection, Jones is invited to attend the 10th Annual BEYA Student Leadership Dinner during the 34th Annual BEYA STEM Conference. The event will take place in Washington, DC, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He will receive National Recognition in front of an audience of more than 1,000 STEM attendees.
