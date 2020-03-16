Deer Creek High School students celebrating raising $187,312 for their Wonderful Week of Fundraising (WWF) are from left: Haley Myers, Sloan Wedge, Brooklyn Hartwig, Kinzey Shirazi, Ella Pappas, Lilly Pappas, Lexie Carter, Laura Liebl, Ella Dreese, Raelyn Kiel, and Colton Patrick. The money raised will be donated to the K Club in honor of Keaton Lucas Barron for pediatric cancer research at the Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Deer Creek students are pictured with several children representing OU Children’s Hospital.