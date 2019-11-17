Christine Custred said she wants her high school students to embrace a struggle and see failure as a step toward success.
Custred is the Edmond Memorial High School 2019 Teacher of the Year.
“Intellect is not fixed,” Custred said. “I want to inspire my students to be intellectually curious.”
She teaches AP United States History to juniors and one section of AP World History, and she has been teaching at Memorial for 16 years. Prior to that she taught in the Oklahoma City School District for eight years and with Tulsa Public Schools for two years.
She graduated from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn., and received her Master of Education from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Custred found her way to Edmond when she was hired to teach in the Edmond School District.
“I was fortunate to be hired at the best high school in Oklahoma,” Custred said.
She said her reason for going into education was tricky and her answer is complex.
“The easy answer is that teaching is fun, and I get the opportunity to impact hundreds of students each year,” Custred said.
She said three teachers impacted and influenced her life. Her high school social studies teacher, Meg Delapp, was the first one. Memorial teachers Patti Harrold and Kevin McDonald were the other two.
“Learning is important and that may not resemble the traditional educational system,” Custred said. “Learning gives meaning to life. It allows humans to appreciate art, literature, music.”
Custred said she learns from her students as well as they learn from her.
“ My students have taught me forgiveness,” Custred said.
She and her husband Steven Custred met through a mutual friend and have been married for seven years.
She has two daughters who she said are proud graduates from Edmond Memorial. Abbagale Bond is 22 and a first-year medical student at Oklahoma State University of Health Sciences (her undergraduate degrees in chemistry and biology were from Southwestern State University). Amelia Bond is 19 years old and a junior at Northeastern State University majoring in Computer Science and minoring in mathematics.
Custred said she enjoys working out.
“I love to work out, and I love Cyclebar and the YMCA’s HIIT class,” Custred said.
