The Edmond Public Schools (EPS) Foundation has asked for the community’s support to spread school spirit and cheer for the 2020 seniors.
An EPS spokesperson said once again the community has stepped up and exceeded the request of the foundation.
Edmond Public Schools had asked the EPS Foundation to help provide Senior 2020 yard signs for all 1,639 Edmond Public Schools seniors.
The total cost of the signs was $5,000, and according to Deanna Boston, EPS Foundation director, $7,000 has already been raised.
The suggested donation was $5 to $100.
“This is a way we can show our support to the district and every graduating senior during this unusual time,” Boston said. “Anyone who wants to show their support for seniors and still wants to donate, all of the funds over the $5,000 needed will be directed to other EPS needs identified by Supt. Bret Towne.”
Boston said these could include basic items needed for classrooms as the school year restarts in the fall.
“We know that Oklahoma classroom teachers spend an average of $459 out of their own pockets for their classrooms, and with a downturn in the economy, we want to support them however we can,” Boston said. “We also anticipate budget cuts for education in the State of Oklahoma, and the EPS Foundation will be looking to Edmond Public Schools to let us know what their needs may be and how we can help bring the community together to help,”
All “in honor” gifts of $100 or more made by May 13, 2020, will be included in a Senior 2020 Shout Out social media post.
A grandmother who lives in Louisiana sponsored 820 of the signs, Boston said.
One Edmond resident, Cole Stanley, also donated even though he does not have a senior graduating this year.
“I am involved with the EPS Foundation,” Stanley said. “I had a son who graduated last year from Memorial and a daughter who will graduate next year. I just hope that if something like this were to happen when my daughter was graduating someone would step up and help.”
Debbie Bendick, associate superintendent of Edmond Public Schools, designed the yard signs.
Donate at https://tinyurl.com/EPSsigns or mail a check to the EPS Foundation, 1001 W. Danforth Road, Edmond, OK 73003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.