As Edmond North High School students take to the stage at the end of February, they will share the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical “Little Shop of Horrors”, said North’s Director of Theatre Arts Patrick Towne.
“The musical has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 39 years,” Towne added.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty And The Beast”, and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, played by Grant Arnold, the dorky hero of “Little Shop” the 1982 musical, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker on whom he has a crush.
Inspired by Roger Corman’s 1960 cult film, “The Little Shop of Horrors” the musical adaptation was made into a 1986 movie.
This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.
As the plant, being fed with human blood, keeps growing, Seymour becomes a star, but maintaining fame requires sacrifice — human at that.
Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
The PG rated “Little Shop of Horrors” show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Feb. 28, and Feb. 29 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 29. The musical will take place on the stage at Edmond North High School. Tickets are $10 for general admission.
