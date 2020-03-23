ST LOUIS, Mo. — The following Edmond-area students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis: Colleen Bishop, Aidan Raikar, Fiona Rendon, and Emma Walter.
Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world's leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society. The university draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
