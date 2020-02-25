Edmond Memorial High School students will entertain audience members Feb. 27-20 as they perform in the school’s yearly “Follies”.
Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and the matinee is 2 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in the Edmond Memorial Auditorium.
Attendees may buy tickets online at www.onthestage.com or at the door prior to the performance. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Adults and senior citizens tickets are $13 and student’s or child’s tickets are $7.
The next student performance, “The Drowsy Chaperone” — a comedy — will be April 2-4.
Edmond Memorial High School is at 1000 E. 15th St. in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.