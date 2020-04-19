OKLAHOMA CITY — Meredith Hines was sworn in this week as a member of the Francis Tuttle Technology Center Board of Education, marking a first for the career technology school.
The board’s newest member traveled a unique path to the office she holds, becoming the first board member in the career tech’s history to take her oath of office virtually. With coronavirus precautions cancelling in-person meetings across the country, the Francis Tuttle board also held its first virtual board meeting in the school’s 41-year history.
Hines, associate vice president of clinical excellence and magnet programs at OU Medicine, now holds the Zone 2 board seat which represents the Edmond Public School District. She was appointed to complete the term of Chad Mullen, which expires in 2022.
Hines holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice with High Distinction in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain College of Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing in Clinical Nurse Leadership from Saint Xavier University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Oklahoma.
"It's an honor to become a part of the Francis Tuttle Board and help further the vital work the school is doing on behalf of students, employers and our community," Hines said.
An active member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the American Nurses Association and the Oklahoma Nurses Association, Hines also volunteers with many organizations throughout the community.
“We are excited to welcome Meredith Hines to our board,” said Dr. Michelle Keylon, Francis Tuttle superintendent. “Her medical and administrative background, coupled with her commitment to nonprofit service, will prove valuable to the Francis Tuttle community.”
Francis Tuttle is governed by a five-member board of education representing patrons from the six partner school districts it serves; Cashion, Crescent, Deer Creek, Edmond, Putnam City and Western Heights. Members are elected for a five-year term by district voters. The board provides the guidance, support and approval needed for the operation of Francis Tuttle's three campuses. As the district’s policymakers, board members focus on the quality of education and on the achievement and accomplishments of the students through organizational outcomes.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center serves high school students and adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with career-specific training, in support of developing and maintaining a quality workforce for the region. Francis Tuttle also offers complete business and industry training and consulting services, and short-term training for career development or personal enrichment. With locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Francis Tuttle offers central Oklahoma diverse training programs in fulfillment of the school’s mission to prepare customers for success in the workplace. More information is available at francistuttle.edu or by calling 405-717-7799.
