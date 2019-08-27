OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers is partnering with Perry Publishing and Broadcasting and the University of Central Oklahoma to host the 6th Annual Oklahoma County Black Elected Officials (BEO) College Fair. The College Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 24 and will be in the Business Conference Center on Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus located at 1900 SpringlakeDrive in Oklahoma City.
“I’ve seen firsthand how this college fair can change lives. Students that would not normally be engaged by colleges and universities get that opportunity at the BEO College Fair,” said Mike Shelton, Metro Tech director of Transition Services and a former legislator.
“We have seen this college fair grow every year. It has grown in the number of schools that participate as well as the number of students and parents who attend,” Shelton said.
More than 60 colleges and universities from across the United States will be at the fair to answer questions regarding admission, financial aid, scholarships, housing and degree programs.
“We are encouraging students from the 7th to 12th grades to attend this college fair to help them better plan their future after they graduate from high school,” Shelton said.
The fair will include several Concurrent Breakout Sessions including:
• Scholarships, Financial Aid and Oklahoma’s Promise;
• Test-Taking Skills;
• Applying to College; and
• Hustle and Motivation.
“We recognize that many students will attend college, but we also know that there is a large and growing number of students choosing other paths. Metro Tech representatives will be available to speak about our programs for those students that may be seeking a technical education to prepare them to go directly into the workforce,” said Stephanie Bills, associate superintendent of Metro Tech.
“We will also have representatives with the different branches of our military at the fair, which is another outstanding option for students,” Bills said.
Local fraternities and sororities will also have booths to talk to students about their mentoring programs and scholarship opportunities.
For more information, visit www.uco.edu/beocollegefair or call Mike Shelton at 405-595-4804.
