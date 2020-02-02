The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host the annual Miss Black UCO Scholarship Pageant Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Nigh University Center’s Constitution Hall located on Central’s campus. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the pageant begins at 7:30 p.m.
The pageant is an annual celebration of diversity and the unique cultures and talents of African American women at Central.
Winners of Miss Black UCO will be eligible for tuition waivers, with the overall winner receiving $1,600, divided into $800 per semester. Additional awards include the People’s Choice Award, Talent Award, Lyndale Walls Jr. Director’s Award and Photogenic Award.
Admission is free for students with a valid UCO ID and $7 for all others. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, no credit cards or checks will be accepted.
This year’s eight contestants, followed by hometown, classification and major are: Domonique Bruner, Oklahoma City, sophomore, Funeral Services; Erika Burkett, Dallas, sophomore, Musical Theatre; Tyshael Friday, Oklahoma City, senior, Business in Marketing; Doriane Kimou
Edmond, junior, Forensic Science; Destiny Long, Oklahoma City, sophomore, Biomedical Science; Kristi Rose, Oklahoma City, senior, Forensic Science and Psychology; Mandisa Sobers, Oklahoma City, graduate student in Nutrition and Food Science; and Jada Wells, Norman, junior, Forensics and Biomedical Science.
For more information about Miss Black UCO, contact Alivia Henry with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 405-974-3111 or ahenry12@uco.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.