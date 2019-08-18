The website niche.com has put together a list of the 2020 Best Schools. In Oklahoma Edmond Public Schools ranks number 1 while Deer Creek ranks number 5.
Niche.com states that the 2020 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.
Data sources include the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core Data, Civil Rights Data Collection, School Attendance Boundary Survey, and Niche K-12 student and parent surveys which include recent alumni.
Data also comes from multiple college sources including the National Center for Education Statistics and the Brookings Institute; and data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, Uniformed Crime Report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, county business patterns, and volunteering and Civic Life in America.
