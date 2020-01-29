TONKAWA — Area students are among 604 freshmen and sophomores earning recognition on Northern Oklahoma College academic honor rolls for the fall semester.
Edmond residents on the President’s Honor Roll are: Olivia Baker, Garrett Crone, Joshua Major, Jackson Robinson, and Calli Walberg;
Edmond residents on the Vice-President’s Honor Roll are: Kelsie Avila, Kaylee Cline, Keegan Demario, Jack Edmunson, Jacob Ellis, Mackenzie Freel, Ryan Harris, Braden Hill, Kya Johnson, Benjamin MacNaughton, Courtland Salkeld, Noah Shaw, Kruz Simons, Brett Smith, and Perry Watkins.
President’s Honor Roll lists students who have completed a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with a perfect grade-point average of 4.00 and with no incomplete grade recorded.
Vice president’s Scholars Roll lists students who maintained a 3.00 (B) or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with no incomplete grade recorded.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides high quality, accessible and affordable educational opportunities, and services which create life-changing experiences and develop students as effective learners and leaders within their communities in a connected, ever changing world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.