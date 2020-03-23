Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs. Several Edmond students are among those listed.
Area students are the following:
PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Graduate & Post-Graduate Students
Holly Cunningham
Undergraduate Students
Braden Reichert, Emily Shaw
VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Undergraduate Students
Bailey New, and Joseph Nix
PRESIDENT’S HONORABLE MENTION HONOR ROLL
Graduate & Post-Graduate Students
Catherine Carte
Undergraduate Students
Heather Stouffer
Emily Cooper
VICE-PRESIDENT’S HONORABLE MENTION HONOR ROLL
Graduate & Post-Graduate Students
Sharon Benigar
Undergraduate Students
Meagan Gaddis
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.
Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.
