Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs. Several Edmond students are among those listed.

Area students are the following:

PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL

Graduate & Post-Graduate Students

Holly Cunningham 

Undergraduate Students

Braden Reichert, Emily Shaw

VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL

Undergraduate Students

Bailey New, and Joseph Nix

PRESIDENT’S HONORABLE MENTION HONOR ROLL

Graduate & Post-Graduate Students

Catherine Carte 

Undergraduate Students

Heather Stouffer

Emily Cooper

VICE-PRESIDENT’S HONORABLE MENTION HONOR ROLL

Graduate & Post-Graduate Students

Sharon Benigar

Undergraduate Students

 Meagan Gaddis

 

Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

