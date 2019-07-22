The Oakdale Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with its search for a new leader and hopes to select a new superintendent by year’s end. The board hired the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist with the search process and recently chose Mike Franz to serve as interim superintendent.
“Choosing a superintendent is one of the board’s most important responsibilities. We recognize its critical impact on the children, education and families we serve and the community as a whole,” said board President Todd Corbin said. “Our school is a significant source of pride for the Oakdale community.”
Corbin said board members will use information gathered during community and staff forums held in May and June to help guide its decision making.
The job will be open for applications in early August. The board expects to name a new superintendent in December, although the timeline is subject to change.
Oakdale serves 650 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in southeast Edmond.
