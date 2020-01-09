What if you had the ability to provide for a need, what would be your response? That’s the question being posed to Oklahoma Christian Academy students on Friday, Jan. 10, at the kickoff of the school’s second annual Children’s Business Fair.
The Business Fair is from 1-3 p.m. April 24 at OCA, but budding entrepreneurs will be required to apply by Feb. 14 for a spot at the fair. These applications will be judged by local entrepreneurs as to viability of idea, product and potential revenue.
This Fair will be open to 2nd through 6th graders to give students an opportunity to answer a global need with a business proposition.
“At OCA, we have set an important goal of raising and leading our students to become contributors, not just consumers,” said Mary Ann Kelsey, elementary principal. “We are attempting to create a culture that thinks outwardly to engage our students, and promote service-oriented learning opportunities. This is a chance for some of our younger students to think globally and contribute.”
Last year OCA students raised more than $4,000 for different non-profits across the country.
The Children’s Business Fair is modeled after others from across the country except with the added aspect of addressing and meeting one of the school’s global goals of no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, clean water and life below water.
Kelsey said the OCA Children's Business Fair is a wonderful opportunity for younger students to be creative in developing a product and becoming a contributor to a need.
