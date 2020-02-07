Oklahoma Christian Academy students celebrated two occasions in a recent Friday assembly by acknowledging DUO-HOCO week. They recognized the OCA Basketball Homecoming (HOCO) candidates and rejoiced in raising $21,513.28 for Special Care Inc. as a culmination of their Do Unto Others (DUO) week.
With a sub-theme of “Time to be Kind” students named each day of the week with “Time to” do something. Monday was Time to Wake Up; Tuesday was Time to Play; Wednesday was Time to Serve; Thursday was Time to be Patriotic; and Friday was Time to Pretend as students dressed in fictional characters.
The three co-chairs for the week’s activities were juniors Connor Adder, Brooke Landes, and Olivia Rogers.
“We chose Special Care Inc. because they share the same values as we do,” Connor said. “Their environment is safer and more inclusive than some other organizations.”
Brooke said when they walked in the door it was like walking into happiness.
“When you walk in you can’t wipe the smile off your face,” she added.
This is the second time the students have had a DUO week in conjunction with their Cultivating Contributors theme they adopted for their school during the 2018-19 school year. Cultivating Contributors want to work together to build a better future for everyone. Their goal is based on the 17 goals for a better world agreed upon by the United Nations in 2015.
“We have a number of foster children with disabilities that we help,” said Pam Newby, executive director of Special Care Inc.
“We provide equipment, lunches, trauma training, and we are doing everything for the children to help them be more successful.”
Special Care is licensed to serve more than 200 children between the ages of 6 weeks to 21 years. Two thirds of the children enrolled at Special Care have special needs. Some of the physical and multi-disabling challenges the students face are Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, autism, as well as many other disabilities.
The children go to school at Special Care and about 20% have moved into adopted homes out of foster care since the doors opened in 1984.
“I saw a need when my 2 1/2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia,” Newby said. “In the 1980s and still today the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth has recognized the same care needed then as now including: Education, child care, and therapy.”
Special Care Inc. is located at 12201 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City.
HOCO
Students celebrated the Basketball Homecoming court prior to the big reveal of the DUO assembly.
The Homecoming court consisted of: Mollie Francis, Allen Shultz, Caton Adair, Xavier Sayler, Bekah Powell, Youngvin Song, Sophia Randall, Tyler Toth, Natalie Berrera, Khol Kirby, Sydney Duncan, and Colt Davidson. The crown bearer was Evan Glenn and the flower girl was Kayden Beller.
