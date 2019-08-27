OKLAHOMA CITY — Debra Wood from Edmond Public Schools was named by Oklahoma Educators Credit Union (OECU) as a 2019 Teacher Grant recipient.
Wood, a Gifted and Talented Education teacher received $395 for Rubik’s Cubes for the students at Orvis Risner Elementary.
“I will be using these with my fifth graders and also plan to start a Rubik’s Cube Club at our school,” Wood said.
“The “You Can Do the Cube” program, provided by Rubik’s Cube, provides lessons to teach each stage of the cube,” Wood added. “The lessons use appropriate math vocabulary and make connections to related math concepts.”
Wood added STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) are also a portion of the portrayal, with engineering and construction, physics, and technology and communication.
Wood also serves as a Rubik’s Cube Ambassador which allows her to spread the word of the great things Rubik’s Cube does for education.
“Serving as a Rubik’s Cube Ambassador allows me to conduct workshops, hold regional competitions, and staff the ‘You Can Do the Rubik’s Cube’ booth at conferences,” Wood added.
Through its annual Teacher Grant Program, OECU has impacted countless Oklahoma teachers and students over the years. Grants are used to fund a variety of projects that will enhance hands-on learning for students in pre-k through 12th grade.
A total of 82 teachers from 65 different schools across Oklahoma were awarded grants for the 2019-2020 school year. The total amount for grants distributed is close to $30,000.
“Teachers inspire greatness within their students,” said Cindy White, president and CEO of Oklahoma Educators Credit Union. “All of these grants play a major role in building up the next generation, and we are so grateful to be a part of their student’s development.”
Grant applications for the 2020-2021 school year will open Spring 2020.
