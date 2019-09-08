In a county-wide scholarship program, the Oklahoma County Farm Bureau has selected four winners of its top two scholarships for male and female candidates.
The winners were Marshall Clune of Edmond, $3,000; Betsy Sweiger of Edmond, $3,000; Bryant Hague of Edmond, $2,000; and Autumn Garlock of Edmond, $2,000. All four had outstanding grades, ACT scores, and extra-curricular activities at Edmond North High School.
Also, all four participated in FFA with Marshall Clune being Vice President; on the Ag Show team; applicant for State Star Farmer; participation in FFA public speaking contests; and a National Merit Finalist. He topped all applicants with a 34 ACT score. Marshall will attend Oklahoma State University and major in Chemical Engineering and Pre-Med hoping to become a rural doctor and rancher.
Bryant is a national Agriscience winner in animal science, Central District Star Farmer, and three-time national participant in Agriscience competition among other activities. He will attend OSU and major in Pre Vet with plans to become a veterinarian like his father, Dr. Brent Hague.
Betsy was first among female applicants. She participated in FFA public speaking, showed livestock, participated in the Agriscience Fair, and was in the National Honor Society. She also participated in Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, and Philharmonic Orchestra. She rated first because of grades, ACT score and activities. She will attend OSU and major in Speech Pathology.
Autumn Garlock had a high ACT score and participated in FFA being the sentinel. She showed livestock, participated in rodeo becoming the Carnegie Round Up Club Rodeo Queen in 2017-2018. She will attend OSU and major in Entomology Bio Forensics to be involved in solving world problems caused by insects.
Oklahoma County Farm Bureau also awarded $500 scholarships to other applicants who had outstanding grades, ACT scores and activities. Recipients are: Blake Randall, Edmond North High School; Kason Golden Cathey, Jones High School; Jessica Kenville, Edmond North; Chase McCoy, Edmond home school; Paetyn Rylee Armstrong, Choctaw High School; Payton Nicole Reynolds, Harrah High School; Katie Sanford, Edmond Santa Fe; Holly Harold, Edmond North; and Ryleigh Kristine Waldrup, Luther High School.
Because the Oklahoma Farm Bureau is the voice of the Oklahoma agricultural community, one criteria of the scholarship was participation in FFA or 4-H Club and some involvement in agriculture. Oklahoma Farm Bureau says these students are to be congratulated for their outstanding accomplishments and love of agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.