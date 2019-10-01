Oklahoma A+ Schools (OKA+) is now the Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma.
The organization has been associated with the university since its inception in 2002. The name change allows for continued foundational work with the OKA+ Schools Network, a group of schools throughout the state committed to the OKA+ whole-school reform model that encourages creativity, innovation and critical thinking.
“Being a part of UCO is just part of who OKA+ has always been. Over the past five years, there has been a lot of discussion, vision setting and work put into what the future of OKA+ would be. I am grateful to our staff, the OKA+ Board of Advocacy and the leadership of UCO, particularly Provost John Barthell, for all they have done to bring us to this point.” said Sandra Kent, executive director of OKA+ Schools Institute at UCO.
In addition, this change allows the institute to add other projects and expand services to both A+ Network schools and non-network schools.
“We are so honored to have our name changed to Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at UCO. We look forward to the many collaborations and growth that this will bring to our work of impacting PK-12 education across our state, nationally and internationally,” Kent added.
For more information, visit www.okaplus.org or call 405-974-3779.
