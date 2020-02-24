On Wednesday, Feb. 19 Oklahoma Christian School celebrated the groundbreaking on their new 72,000 square-foot elementary building which is scheduled to open in time for the August 2021 academic year.
“This is a major milestone in the history of OCS,” said Dr. Al King, OCS headmaster. Last year OCS signed a historic agreement with Life.Church to sell their two, aging elementary buildings, allowing them to begin a campaign to fund a completely new elementary building on land next to their high school.
The architect on the project is Architectural Design Group (ADG) and Timberlake Construction. OCS’s enrollment is now more than 1,000 students. Approximately 500 students will occupy the new building when it opens in the Fall 2021.
“This the most ambitious capital campaign in OCS history,” King said. “We are grateful for the generosity of our school families and lead gifts from the Jasco Giving Hope Foundation and Hobby Lobby.
“We are very pleased and grateful to partner with local companies that support our mission to provide whole child education to the glory of God. The generosity of our community is humbling, and we see it as direct provision from God. He has provided for the school for almost 50 years, and we continue to experience his kindness towards us.”
King said, “Our hope is that OCS not only provides a Christ-centered educational opportunity for students in our community, but also that we graduate leaders who will make an impact in Edmond and beyond.”
