On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Oklahoma Christian School celebrated the groundbreaking of their new 72,000 square-foot elementary building which is scheduled to open in time for the August 2021 academic year.
“This is a major milestone in the history of OCS,“ said Dr. Al King, OCS headmaster. Last year OCS signed a historic agreement with Life.Church to sell their two, aging elementary buildings, allowing them to begin a campaign to fund a completely new elementary building on land next to their high school.
The architect on the project is Architectural Design Group (ADC) and Timberlake Construction. OCS’s enrollment is over 1,000 students. Approximately 500 students will occupy the new building when it opens in fall 2021.
“This is the most ambitious capital campaign in OCS history,” King explained. “We are grateful for the generosity of those who have made this possible. We are very pleased and grateful to partner with local companies that support our mission to provide whole child education to the glory of God.”
The total cost of the construction is $17.5 million, and the school and community will continue fundraising with a little over $4 million left to raise, said Devin Lawrence, director of advancement for OCS.
King added that it is through God providing for the school that this addition is possible including God working through the community members to support the addition financially.
“The generosity of our community is humbling, and we see it as direct provision from God. He has provided for the school for almost 50 years, and we continue to experience his kindness towards us,” King said. “Our hope is that OCS not only provides a Christ-centered educational opportunity for students in our community, but also that we graduate leaders who will make an impact in Edmond and beyond.”
