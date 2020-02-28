Breaking ground for the new Oklahoma Christian School elementary building are from left: Bryan Timberlake (Timberlake Construction), Ben Purkeypile (First Citizens Bank), Scott Dedmon (ADG Architects), Clay Coldiron (Broadway Development Group), Josh Moore (City Councilman), Dr. Al King (OCS Headmaster), Linda Catania (OCS Business Manager), Lance Baker (OCS Board Chair), Roddy Bates (OCS Board Member), Bailey, Kristi and John Harrington (OCS Family and Building Saints Campaign Chairs). The total cost of the construction is $17.5 million, and the school and community will continue fundraising with a little over $4 million left to raise.