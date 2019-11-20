STILLWATER — OnCue, a Stillwater-based convenience store chain, recently sold thousands of “Support Oklahoma Schools” fundraiser cups, giving 50 cents from every cup to each store’s local school district for a total of over $20,000. OnCue met with Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister to celebrate the donation.
A total of 3,551 cups were sold in the Edmond School District raising $2,218 for Edmond Public Schools.
“We are passionate about supporting our local schools, and these cups provide a fun way to involve each community,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “Thank you to all of our dedicated employees and customers who make the fundraising cups so successful each year.”
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Education, Joy Hofmeister, recognized the donation on behalf of public school districts statewide.
“This unique program gives Oklahomans the opportunity to purchase a drink from their local OnCue and support Oklahoma students simultaneously,” said State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister.
“Thank you for supporting the future of our state,” Hofmeister added.
The summer cup campaign ran from July to the end of September. OnCue operates stores in 23 Oklahoma school districts, each of which were recipients of the $20,000 gift. This is the second year OnCue has offered the Support Oklahoma Schools cups. The program has amounted to over $40,000 in donations for local schools.
