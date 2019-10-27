During the Oct. 7 school board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Justin Coffelt presented a multi-year comparison showing how the district has grown.
Edmond’s student enrollment in 2009-10 was 20,747 students, an increase of 439 students over the previous year. The Oct. 1, 2019, enrollment was 25,620 students, an increase of 339 students over the previous year, according to Susan Parks-Schlepp, Edmond School District’s public information officer.
There were 49 workers on the maintenance staff, and the number of employees in 2018-19 was 55.
The number of facilities numbered 35 in 2009-10 and nine years later there were 40.
Athletic fields numbered 41 in 2009 and in 2018-19 the number was 52.
The total square footage of buildings was 3,335,040 square feet nine years ago, and in 2019 the total number was 3,979,306 square feet.
Fifty-nine acres of property has been added bringing the total number of acres from 610 to 669 acres.
“The budget for the maintenance department was $2,030,938 for the 2009-10 school year, and the maintenance budget in 2018-2019 was $2,283,588,” Coffelt said.
The maintenance budget for the 2019-2020 school year is $2.5 million, Chief Financial Officer Lori Smith said, “and it could increase once we get the mid-year adjustment.”
Custodial
Coffelt said the cost for the custodial budget is up from $404,579.10 to $426,213.10 in the past nine years, and the square footage of sites cleaned has gone from 3,227,722 square feet to 3,911,321 square feet.
Transportation
The number of bus drivers has gone from 71 to 105 in nine years and special needs bus drivers have gone from 25 to 34 in the same amount of time, Coffelt said.
“Nine years ago the number of route buses was 75 and now it is 88,” Coffelt said. “Special needs buses have gone from 25 to 34, and activity buses are up from six to 17.”
The average number of students transported is up from 5,900 to 7,800 in the last nine years,and the number of miles driven in the yearly routes is up to 1,651,020 miles up from 1,567,145 miles.
The average age of the large buses is 8.09 years and mini buses is 7.87 years, Coffelt said.
Child Nutrition
The total number of free and reduced meals served in 2011-12 was 6,256 (28.6%) and for 2018-19 was 6,823 (27%), Coffelt said. Breakfasts served in 2018-19 totaled 2,953 while seven years ago there were 2,674 served, he added.
Child Nutrition Director Dan Lindsey said state requirements include records being kept for five years.
Coffelt went on to say there were 10,462 lunches being served in 2018-19 compared to 2011-12 when there were 9,580. A la Carte meals totaled 3,976 seven years ago and 2,864 in 2018-19.
Total meal equivalents were down 91 meals for the year to equal 14,803.
“Two breakfasts include one meal equivalent and one lunch equals one meal equivalent,” Lindsey said. “Every $3 of A la Carte sold equals one meal equivalent. For example, if you sell $300 worth of A la Carte items, that’s counted as 100 meals.”
The total child nutrition costs were $7,301,956 in 2011-12 and in comparison total child nutrition costs were $8,558,739 in 2018-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.