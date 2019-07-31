OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Nine students of the Oklahoma School of Science and Math earned top honors in the Engineering Computation contest at the national TEAM+S competition in Washington D.C. TEAMS is an annual STEM competition that challenges students to work collaboratively and apply math and science knowledge in practical, creative ways to solve engineering challenges.
“The TEAMS competition demonstrates to students how math and science with a focus on engineering make tangible differences in the world,” said Fazlur Rahman, Ph.D., chemistry professor at OSSM and TEAMS coach. “We are proud of our students for their win in the computational engineering component. This is a great victory for both OSSM and the state of Oklahoma.”
To qualify for the national event, the students had to win the state competition, which was held in March. The national TEAM+S was held June 28 through July 2 at the National Harbor near Washington D.C. Administered by the Technology Student Association (TSA), a national non-profit organization for students engaged in STEM, this year’s theme was “The Engineering Brain.”
Nationally ranked as a top public high school in the United States, OSSM provides an academically advanced curriculum in science and math to juniors and seniors across the state. Created through legislative action in 1983, the two-year residential public high school also serves all Oklahoma schools and students through math contests, research, teacher training and professional development and outreach activities. For more information, call 405-521-6436 or log on to www.ossm.edu.
