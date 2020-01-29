STILLWATER — Five Edmond residents recently were celebrated by the Oklahoma State University Honors College.
The honors graduates and their degrees are: Julianna Stivers, Architecture; Jaicey Colvin, Entomology; Ryan Hollands, Political Science; Jackson Baker, Industrial Engineering and Management; and Kathryn Fulton, Industrial Engineering and Management.
OSU celebrated its fall graduates with a hooding ceremony in December in the Student Union Ballroom.
To earn OSU’s top academic award, students must fulfill all Honors College degree requirements with a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Honors College students can also earn a general honors award and a departmental or college honors award.
For more information about the Honors College, call 405-744-6799 or visit honors.okstate.edu.
