Edmond Family Counseling in a joint partnership with Ida Freeman Elementary School recently participated in “Feeling Fridays.” Fourth and fifth grade students worked together to experience an innovative and emotional education program.
“The purpose of the ‘Feeling Fridays’ project is to provide elementary students the opportunity to receive researched-based instruction on pro-active emotional management skills,” said Sheila Stinnett, executive director with Edmond Family Counseling.
These skills can assist students in identifying and coping with their emotions in a wide variety of different settings while helping students improve communication strategies and build positive relationships, Stinnett said.
The “Feeling Fridays” consist of five 30-minute sessions scheduled once a week for five Fridays in a row. Each session is developed to help elementary students learn how to recognize, identify and effectively deal with all types of emotional states.
The “Feeling Fridays” project addressed: Naming Our Feelings, Mindfulness Matters, Thought Power, When to Reach Out and Buddy Up, Using Creativity to Cope and Calm.
These emotional state categories were in response to the tragedy that the school experienced when one of their faculty members was killed in November.
In addition to these groups, a two-day rock decorating project with all students in all grade levels was scheduled.
As students were encouraged to express their emotions, and they were told all feelings are okay, they could express their feelings as to what they felt was important.
Students were given the opportunity to pick a feeling and share this with others through the decoration of a river rock to represent their emotion. As the students picked a rock and decorated it with paint markers, they were joined by Edmond firefighter Capt. Jacob Stangl, D.J. White, and Sgt. Jesse Benne.
The only rule was the picture they painted must evoke a feeling.
“These ‘feeling rocks’ will be utilized in a display at school showing that all students’ feelings are welcomed, shared and appreciated,” Stinnett said.
As the students shared their emotions from rainbows to trucks they learned the importance of expressing how they feel.
Second grader Megan Lucas said, “I think it is really cool to paint rocks with how we are feeling.”
Some of the “light” words the students named were peaceful, happy, joyful, excited, brave and silly.
The “heavy” words included stressed, guilty, upset, annoyed, aggressive, jealous and disappointed.
Stinnett impressed upon the students that all feelings are accepted as long as an appropriate emotion is shared on the rocks.
The project was provided at no charge to Edmond Public Schools. Sponsors assisting EFC with project funding were Valor Bank, RCB Bank, Edmond Public Schools Supt. Bret Towne, and the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.