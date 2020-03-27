With the closing of Oklahoma schools, questions have been raised concerning grades and testing.
One of the concerns parents have had with their children participating in distance learning is they are not going to receive a grade for participation.
Edmond Public Schools has submitted Learning Dashboard to the Oklahoma Board of Education for review and permission to use to help parents facilitate learning.
A statement released by the Edmond Public Schools said, “To stop learning now would likely mean a regression in skills that would have to be relearned next year. By participating in distance learning, students will continue to learn and grow academically and will be better prepared for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.”
Edmond teachers have been working to have lesson plans ready when the Oklahoma Board of Education okays the plan submitted by the district, Dashboard Learning.
“Edmond Public Schools is committed to providing resources for our students and parents so students can continue to learn during this time of school closure,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Grunewald. “While we realize that learning will not be at the level which classroom instruction would provide, we want to provide resources, learning activities, and teacher lessons that will engage students and help them progress academically.”
Members of the district’s administration realize many parents are not able to be at home teaching their children due to job responsibilities.
“In planning for this, we realize the complete burden of educating children cannot be placed directly on parents. Not only are many parents working from home, but also many continue to leave the house daily for essential jobs that cannot be done at home. We are aware of these time constraints on parents and our learning plan expects parents to be facilitators not teachers,” Grunewald added.
ELEMENTARY TESTING
As a result of the cancellation of the third grade ELA test, the district will be using data collected from screening diagnostic and progress monitoring assessments prior to March 16, 2020, to make promotion and retention decisions.
For students who do not qualify for automatic promotion based on prior assessments or under a good cause exemption, a Student Reading Proficiency Team (SRPT) will be convened virtually to make decisions about promotion or retention, said district spokesperson Susan Parks-Schlepp.
Even though Oklahoma law requires eighth graders to have a letter of English proficiency in order to obtain their driving permit, the State Board of Education voted on March 25, 2020, to allow the state to provide a medical exemption for this requirement. At this time it is the district’s understanding that this exemption will satisfy the requirements of the law, Parks-Schlepp said.
Students wishing to take the driver exam should be aware that the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has instituted the following restrictions: All driving skills tests have been canceled; only 10 customers are allowed in an office at one time, and every customer must have an appointment. For further information, call the DPS at 405-425-2424.
DETERMINING GRADES
According to information released by the school district, pending EPS Board action declaring March 13 as the last day of this academic year, the cumulative grades the students were carrying as of March 13, or after they have submitted missing, late or supplementary work, will be their grade for the semester.
For elementary and middle school, students will be promoted to the next grade unless the teacher and the parent decide together that retention is needed. Even so, this would be based on past student performance, not because of the school closure.
“Report card grades will be determined based on the student's performance in the first nine weeks of the second semester, Parks-Schlepp said.
“For high school students, grade classification and matriculation is determined based on credits earned. Any course that has a passing grade at the time of the school closure will result in an earned credit.”
HIGH SCHOOL TESTING
The state Education Department has received a federal waiver for state standardized testing so high school juniors will not be required to take the U.S. History test.
All state-required testing has been waived for this year. No state testing including the free ACT is going to be given. Keep in mind, if you qualify for free and reduced meals, you can qualify for free ACT testing on the National testing dates. If you need more information on this, email your child’s high school counselor.
College Board has adjusted the AP tests and is allowing students to test online at home. College Board is also releasing resources to AP students April 3. All of this information and more can be found on the College Board website.
AP teachers will be reaching out to AP students directly to guide them to these resources.
CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT
Concurrent enrollment courses could possibly depend on arrangements with the particular higher education partner. Concurrent enrollment classes are primarily designed and operated through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The State Board of Education decision prohibits instructional activities conducted by or on the property of an accredited public school. This prohibition does not extend to instructional activities by an institution of higher education that is not conducted on the property of an accredited public high school. Concurrent students should contact their concurrent instructor for directions on continuing the concurrent course.
The Francis Tuttle Board is meeting this week to make decisions as well concerning whether they will be closing their doors. Any communication received from Francis Tuttle will be forwarded by EPS to parents.
The traditional graduation ceremony, typically held at the Cox Convention Center, is very unlikely this year due to the predicted lingering dangers of exposure to COVID-19 and current prohibitions against the gathering of large crowds in public venues, district officials said.
“Assuming this situation continues into mid-May, conversations are in progress to arrange a unique opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” Parks-Schlepp said. More information on graduation 2020 will be available soon.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
The State Department of Education is reviewing issues for students with special education needs and will be providing additional guidance. Edmond Public Schools will share that when it is available.
“Edmond is a community that sticks together in challenging times, and we know this experience will be no different,” Supt. Bret Towne said.
