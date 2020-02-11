Sixteen students from Edmond Public Schools have been named semifinalists in the prestigious 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
“It’s believed the total is the highest ever for the district,” said Susan Parks-Schlepp, director of public information/community involvement.
The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from high schools across the United States.
“Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors,” Parks-Schlepp said.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.
The student qualifiers come from all three Edmond high schools. They include four students from Edmond Santa Fe: Rakin Hussain, Fiza Sheikh, Jessica White, and Joshua Zhu.
Five students were tapped from Edmond North including: Alisha Arshad, Carson Confer, Logan Hutchens, Emily Murphy, and Carolyn Sutliff.
Edmond Memorial had seven students who qualified including: Katherine Adkins, William Hartman, Keegan Leibrock, Piper Turner, Liberty Walton, Oliver Wu, and Kevin Zhang.
2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.
