Applications are now open for the Fall 2020 Price Lang Scholarship for Communications Excellence at the University of Central Oklahoma.
The $500 scholarship recognizes an outstanding junior or senior mass communication student and highlights the importance of communications and media in shaping public policy. Mass communication students can apply by emailing kholmes16@uco.edu to request an application. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2020.
“Each of our past recipients exemplifies the passion and talent we are excited to welcome into our field,” said Emily Lang, a partner at Price Lang. “These students are our future colleagues, and we are proud to help them as they pursue their educational and professional goals.”
