EDMOND, Okla. — As teachers and students throughout Edmond are carrying on with their lessons until the end of the year, students at St. Mary’s Episcopal School are receiving their full curriculum through recorded videos in Google Classroom.
“Everything from Chapel, to morning meetings, to math is provided to each child every day,” said Head of School Pamela Dockter. “Prior to spring break, St. Mary’s teachers prepared a month's worth of work to send home with families in anticipation of a possible closure.”
Google classroom also allows students and parents to easily communicate with teachers and turn in assignments.
“We have transitioned to a Remote Learning model at St. Mary’s,” Dockter said. “Our faculty is providing our full curriculum to students and families through Google Classroom.”
Dockter said school is cancelled through May 1 when a determination will be made for the rest of the school year.
“Parents will be notified by April 29,” Dockter said. “Our students and teachers need closure no matter what is decided.”
The learning process on the Remote Learning is the same as though the students were attending school in the school building.
“Each morning the kids are welcomed, and the teachers teach their lesson. The students attend their enrichment class, and there are snacks,” Dockter said. “We are structuring each day as though they were in the classroom.”
The morning meeting consists of saying the flag salute, the Lord’s Prayer, recognizing birthdays, and a talk about the enrichment classes they will be attending that day. New concepts in reading, math and the other core classes are introduced.
“Teachers are teaching the current curriculum. Worksheets go out digitally and at the end of a unit, unit tests are given and graded,” Dockter said. “Teachers grade the tests and they go back to the students. We also have weekly unit spelling tests.”
Preparation took place on the school’s end in order to make Remote Learning work for the faculty and students.
Dockter said what she did was equip each teacher with a microphone stand and iPad, and filming instructions.
“The teachers may do their filming at home or at school,” Doctor said. “Most of the teachers are choosing to film at school and then leave. Some have literally set up a place in their home that looks like their classroom.”
All the students needed was a device and the internet. Dockter said anyone in need of a device was able to check out a Chromebook and only two had to be checked out by the students’ parents.
LEARNING IS NO. 1 PRIORITY
“Our number one priority is for our students to keep learning through the end of the school year,” Dockter said. “When they arrive back in August they are set up for success for the 2020-21 school year and beyond.”
Parents were told what was needed for their child to have a successful learning experience with remote learning.
“We told parents what we would like to have,” Dockter said. “Their responsibility is having a device, access to the internet, and a dedicated space for their child to do digital learning.”
Parents are also responsible for providing the snacks, but they are not responsible for teaching or a specific timeline.
Dockter said the administration chose not to go live because that would have added another element to the family’s day.
“They can click on to it, and If they want to jump around they can do physical education first,” Dockter said. “If someone wants to start at 1 p.m. they can. They can do whatever works best for them.”
“There is a comments section in Google Classroom, or the students can put a comment for all students to hear,” Dockter said. “If any student wants to talk to a teacher they can FaceTime. It is so important for the little ones to be able to do that.”
STRUCTURE IMPORTANT
Michelle Williams is a parent of one of the students, Leilah Williams, a six-year-old in Mrs. Boaz’s first grade.
“Leilah told me she thinks it is so cool we are home together and able to spend time together,” Michelle said. “There is a quietness and a cohesiveness that is so abnormal for us in our daily lives.”
Michelle said she believes the school has been very proactive.
“It has been a huge curve,” Williams said. “I think the teachers are doing their best to keep everything on track, spelling, math and the specials including Spanish and music.
“If there is a silver lining it is the structure. It almost seems like a school day. They have the schedule set and it has flowed very well.”
Williams added kids are very resilient.
“I have grown to admire that in my child,” Williams said.
St. Mary’s students don’t live in neighborhoods.
“We have had Zoom dates with her class where they at least get to see social interaction,” Williams said.
Williams said she thinks the change for the adults was crazy and abrupt, but she is seeing the desire for education her child has.
“School is a place of love and it is great to know it is still here for my child,” Williams said. “I just take direction from my kid. She is very happy to see her teachers. She sings the songs and does PE with her instructor. It is really sweet to hear her praying and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.”
PREPARING FOR FALL
They will end the school year just like they would end it when school normally closes.
“After our Summer Break in August we will start back with normal school as we know it best, and we will appreciate it more,” Dockter said.
Parent-Teacher conferences were held last Thursday and Friday, and the families received a FaceTime or phone call with their child or children’s teacher, whatever they preferred.
“There was excitement on both sides — the teacher and the students,” Dockter said. “We have had glowing reports from parents for putting the structure in place. They have been singing praises, and complimenting our teachers for going above and beyond anything they had expected. We have been doing virtual tours and thinking outside the box.”
Dockter said they have enrolled three students for next year.
“We can’t stop; we just have to continue in a different way,” Dockter said.
