A senior star and two sophomore standouts are back for the Central Oklahoma women's golf team, with the addition of four talented newcomers giving the Bronchos high hopes for the 2019-20 season.
Sydney Roberts is the lone senior and unquestioned leader of the squad, while Madison O'Dell and Faith Stewart are both coming off productive rookie campaigns. Three freshmen and a junior college transfer will all be vying for a spot in the starting five as UCO prepares to open its five-tournament fall schedule Sept. 9-10 at the Tarleton State Invitational.
"Coming off a year where we only had five players, I'm excited for the depth this squad brings," said 12th-year head coach Michael Bond. "We are relatively young and they will push each other in practice. We have as much talent top to bottom as we've had in several years."
Roberts is set to lead the way and looks to end her stellar career in style. A returning first-team All-MIAA and All-Central Region selection, she already ranks sixth in career rounds played (82) and seventh in career scoring (77.90) at Central.
Roberts put together a 77.97 scoring average last year and had nine top-20 finishes in 13 tournaments while also qualifying for the NCAA Division II national tournament.
"I look for Sydney to have a great senior season," said Bond, a four-time MIAA Coach of the Year winner who has led the Bronchos to 93 top-four finishes and 26 team titles in 135 career tournaments. "I'm excited with the newcomers as well as sophomores Madison and Faith."
O'Dell was a second-team All-MIAA pick last year after finishing with a 77.81 average and six top-20 placings in 12 tournaments. Stewart also had six top-20 showings in 12 events and ended with a 78.96 average.
UCO's newcomers are junior Kinsley Hall along with freshmen Susana Oliveras, Emma Shelley and Arin Zachary.
Hall was a two-year starter at Redlands Community College, helping the team to a seventh-place national tournament finish as a freshman before qualifying for nationals as an individual last year. The three rookies all bring impressive credentials and are eager to contribute right away.
