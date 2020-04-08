All three of the Edmond high school robotics teams are members of the FIRST robotics organization and were scheduled to compete in the Oklahoma City regional competition March 12; however, the competition was postponed due to COVID-19.
In order to make the most of the season, the three schools decided to host a mock regional in order to give their robots field time. It was held at Santa Fe High School on Friday, March 13. The members of each team got to know each other as well as compare notes.
Team 2359 RoboLobos of Edmond Santa Fe High School consists of coaches Randy and Cheri Blackwood; Team 5621 Cyberian Huskies of Edmond North High School with coach Ernie Sanchez; and Team 2773 Iron Dogs of Edmond Memorial High School are coached by Mike Sanford and Michelle Madison.
