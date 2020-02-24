OKLAHOMA CITY – Emiliano Perez served as a page for State Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) at the Oklahoma State Capitol Feb. 10-13 during the second session of the 57th State Legislature.
Perez is a senior at Edmond Santa Fe High School, where he is active in Youth & Government and the Technology Student Association. He is also a member of National Honor Society and serves as a freshman mentor.
After graduating high school this spring, Perez will attend the University of Central Oklahoma, where he plans to major in political science and psychology. Perez resides in District 82 in Edmond with his family.
“Emiliano did a wonderful job serving as a House page this week,” Miller said. “All week long, he was a professional and diligent worker and often asked considerate, thoughtful questions about Oklahoma’s legislative process. I’m confident he’ll continue to succeed in whatever he sets his mind to.”
House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber or committee meetings. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write, present and debate legislation.
The Oklahoma House Page Program is still accepting applications for high school juniors and seniors to serve as a House Page.
