MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As summer ends, college students across the country and their families are struggling to deal with the rising cost of college. Scholarships can help them stay in school, make it to graduation and achieve their dreams. The nation's largest nonprofit scholarship and education support organization, is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Scholarship America Dream Award through Monday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Eligible students can apply for the Dream Award at scholarshipamerica.org/dreamaward.The 2020 Scholarship America Dream Award recipients will be announced in February. Recipients will be celebrated on May 7, 2020, at the Dreams to Success National Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
In its seventh year, the Dream Award is Scholarship America's unique renewable scholarship program for students with financial need who have overcome barriers and successfully started their college education. Awards are made to students from across the nation who are entering their second year or higher of education beyond high school; the scholarships are both renewable and increase in amount each year. Since the Dream Award was created in 2014, 86 students have received scholarship awards totaling nearly $1.5 million, with an overall scholarship award across all years averaging more than $24,000.
A recent survey of past Scholarship America's Dream Award recipients found that 69 percent were among the first generation to attend college, 81 percent contributed financially to their family income and one-third were caregivers to someone in their family while pursuing their degrees. The most often reported positive effects on their life and college experience include: reducing their financial stress (95%), increasing their ability to continue attending college (89%), and reducing their reliance on student loans or student loan debt (84%).
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students.
