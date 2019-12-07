Candidate filings have ended for board seat openings in two area public school districts and a technology center. Only one person filed in each of the positions.
Each of the three new board members for Edmond and Deer Creek public schools and Francis Tuttle Technology Center were unopposed so no election will be necessary for the board seats.
In the Edmond area, Deer Creek Public School Office No. 5 will be filled by Lorrie Bamford, 49, an Edmond resident and new to the board.
Edmond Public Schools Office No. 5 will be filled by current board member, Meredith Exline, 54, of Edmond.
Kathy Reeser, 64, of Edmond will be returning as board member for Office No. 5 with Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s board.
Edmond and Deer Creek school boards consist of five members, one from each election district, who serve a five-year term with one member’s term expiring each year.
Each year the boards set Annual Operating Goals. They also manage construction projects, education-related purchases, district policies, and oversee district personnel.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center is governed by a five-member Board of Education representing patrons from six school districts: Cashion, Crescent, Deer Creek, Edmond, Putnam City, and Western Heights. Members are elected for a term of five years by district voters.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center serves high school juniors and seniors, and adults, with the career-specific training needed to maintain a quality workforce. Additionally, three Academy programs prepare high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors for the academic rigor of university-level degree programs.
