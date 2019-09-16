Edmond Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved strategic goals for the school district’s direction at the Aug. 5 board meeting. The goals will serve as a guide map to assist the board and the district in prioritizing and aligning actions, efforts and resources to fulfill the district’s mission of “Empowering all students to succeed in a changing society.”
Superintendent Bret Towne said, “The strategic planning process is vitally important because it defines and supports who we are, who we serve, what we do and why we do it.”
The four overarching strategic goal areas: Climate and Culture, Human Resources, Operations and Financial Resources, and Student Success, were derived from the following data:
Student, staff and community surveys,
Demographic studies,
Student/teacher ratios,
Class sizes,
Academic test scores,
Employee and student absenteeism rates,
Student suspension records and,
Facility evaluations.
Over a period of six months, district administrators, site administrators, and school board members compiled, studied and edited the data to set priorities that guide district initiatives.
“Some goals will be implemented immediately while others will take many years to achieve,” Towne said. “We will continuously monitor our actions to ensure that we are working toward these common goals and intended outcomes and adjust the district’s direction if need be.”
Throughout the school year, staff members will provide reports to board members about progress toward the goals.
Several action steps detailed in the goals are already underway this summer including implementing the Safety and Security Taskforce facility recommendations, creating bonuses and incentives to improve the substitute teacher fill rate, and improving services to students who have suffered trauma.
The complete list of strategic goals may be found at edmond schools.net under the Board of Education.
