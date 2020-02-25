Edmond Public Schools has named its 2019-2020 Support Employees of the Year. Six of the honorees — David Barker, Maria Stegall, Ashley Corbett, Darren Bleakley, Bennie Price, and Joyce Wolf — were named finalists for Support Employee of the Year which will be announced March 5 during the Celebration of Excellence. All finalists and the winner will receive flowers, prizes and a cash award. The Celebration of Excellence is sponsored by the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.
Support employees are non-certified staff members who are crucial to the district’s success such as bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria managers.
Support staff members were chosen by their peers at each school site, as well as from the district maintenance and transportation departments. In addition, a district-wide support employee finalist was chosen from among several smaller district departments.
“We are thrilled to recognize these staff members who are some of the most hard-working people in our district,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. The superintendent said support staff members are integral to creating a positive school climate.
“When a bus driver smiles at a student as they board the bus or a cafeteria worker greets a student by name and asks them about their day, they are building trust in the child and providing them with a sense of belonging which is an important component in academic success,” Towne said.
The honorees are as follows:
Elementary Schools
Angie Debo — Terri Smith, registrar;
Centennial —Traci Gurley, media assistant;
Charles Haskell — David Barker, head custodian;
Chisholm — Mendy Massey, registrar;
Clegern/Clyde Howell — Joan Rogers, financial secretary;
Cross Timbers — Maria Stegall, head custodian;
Frontier — Matthew Giudice, BAAC director and LRM;
Heritage — Jamie Gilder, head custodian;
Ida Freeman — Joshua Garrett, teacher assistant II;
John Ross — Jerry McAlpin, head custodian;
Northern Hills — Angel Gaston, teacher assistant II;
Orvis Risner — Nancy Jenkins, teacher assistant II;
Russell Dougherty — Julie Norton, head custodian;
Sunset — Ashley Corbett, financial secretary;
Washington Irving — Peggy Duncan, financial secretary;
West Field — Twila Vazquez, head custodian; and
Will Rogers — Ted Kim, head custodian.
Middle Schools
Central — Jackie Jones, facility manager;
Cheyenne — Cheryl Byford, registrar;
Cimarron — Steve Theobald, teacher assistant II;
Heartland — Zigo Tesfai, cafeteria manager;
Sequoyah— Deborah Bivins, principal’s secretary; and
Summit — Stanley Gordon, cafeteria worker.
High Schools
Memorial — Anthony Hopkins, facility manager;
North — Douglas Simpson, teacher assistant II;
Santa Fe — Karen Branson, principal’s secretary; and
Boulevard Academy — Jan Hall, registrar/counselor’s secretary.
District Departments
Maintenance — Darren Bleakley, maintenance mechanic;
Transportation — Bennie Price, bus driver; and
District-wide Support Group, Joyce Wolf, director of Special Services’ secretary.
