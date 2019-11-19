Sequoyah Middle School will present “Freaky Friday,” a musical based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films.
The book “Freaky Friday” was written by Bridget Carpenter. Music was written by Tom Kitt with lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in the Sequoyah Middle School cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each.
The director and choreographer is Miriam Conrady and Amy Knous is the music director.
“Freaky Friday” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International. All authorized materials are also provided by MTI.
