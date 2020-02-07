A team of middle school students from Sequoyah Middle School won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl NSB) recently and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), who sponsors the NSB, announced.
A series of 112 regional middle school and high school tournaments are being held across the country from January through March.
Winners represent their areas when they advance to the National Science Bowl, being held from April 30 to May 4 in Washington, D.C., for the final middle school and high school competitions.
This is the fourth time Sequoyah will have sent teams to national competition. Beth Bryan has been the adviser for the team for the past three years.
Five team members including: Thansi Garikipati, Jack MaGill, Alberto Corredor, Jackson Evans, and Aanya Veragiwala competed in a Quiz Bowl format. They said much work as well as time goes into preparing for competition.
“We practice during school, after school, and on the weekends,” said Jack MaGill. “We practice by reading sample questions and studying books and websites.”
“Any school can sign up to compete,” said advisor Beth Bryan. “It is a one day tournament.”
Questions students may be asked range from short answer to multiple choice.
One question might ask, “Bees must collect nectar from approximately how many flowers to make 1 pound of honeycomb? The answer is 20 million.
Or, “In a musical instrument that produces a fundamental note, what would the wavelength of the second harmonic be relative to the fundamental?” The answer is the wavelength would be one-half the fundamental.
When asked why the participants would want to be a part of an organization which demands so much work outside of the classroom setting, students gave many reasons.
For Alberto Corredor it was wanting to be a part of something that was successful.
“Sequoyah has had a winning team,” Alberto said. “They inspired me to join the team.”
Bryan said so many students wanted to come to the meetings that they had to have tryouts.
“I had more students interested than I could take on the team,” Bryan said.
