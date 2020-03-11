Max Griffin, geeky aspiring filmmaker, and Amanda Hughes, the most popular girl in school, are having the worst day of their lives. The school bully has stolen the only copy of Max’s new screenplay, while Amanda has just been dumped and humiliated by her boyfriend in front of the entire student body.
Amanda and Max, who have never before spoken a word to each other, decide to team up and help each other in hopes of turning the atypical school day into the best worst day of their lives.
Full of clever pop culture references and coming-of-age nostalgia, this play appeals to audiences of all ages.
“The Best Worst Day of my Life” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. A matinee will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. All tickets are $5. The director is Miriam Conrady.
