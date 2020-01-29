LAMONI, Iowa — Kathlynn Smith of Edmond graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (Organizational Leadership) from Graceland University, celebrated in a ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019. 

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. 

