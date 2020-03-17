Karen Dowler is the 2020 Teacher of the Year for Deer Creek Elementary School.
She has been a Special Education teacher at Deer Creek Elementary School for three years.
Dowler said she believes that teachers should have high expectations for all students and that they should approach each day with passion, preparation and urgency.
“I also believe that as paramount as academics are, we also need to make sure kids master needed soft skills like interpersonal skills, communication skills, and grit,” Dowler said.
Prior to coming to Deer Creek Elementary, Dowler taught 12 years in the Putnam City School District, seven years teaching high school students, and one year teaching elementary students in Maryland.
Dowler received her Bachelor of Science degree at Texas Christian University, and her Master of Education degree at the University of Texas, Arlington.
Dowler was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years while raising her children.
“We moved to the Deer Creek area from the Washington, D.C., area in 1997 to be closer to family,” Dowler said. “My kids grew up attending Deer Creek Elementary and other Deer Creek schools. When my friend and former colleague, Laura Koehn, became the principal at DCES, she convinced me it was time to teach in Deer Creek and work across the street from my house.”
Dowler’s class schedule includes teaching students with mild disabilities such as specific learning disabilities in reading and math, ADHD, autism, etc.
“My students spend their day in the regular classroom, and I work with them for short periods of time on reading, writing, math, and or behavior each day,” Dowler said.
Dowler said she had always wanted to be a teacher growing up.
“It was just a matter of figuring out what I wanted to teach,” she said. “I come from a long line of teachers, and I was also blessed with so many great teachers throughout my life.”
Recognizing teaching is the foundational career that prepares students for all careers and jobs they will hold, Dowler said.
“I want to teach kids that they can do hard things and to persevere through frustrations,” she said.
Dowler said being around students keeps her young and energized.
“I have had students who had to overcome so many things personally and educationally, and that is an inspiration to me,” she added.
She and her husband, Doug, met at TCU and were married the week after her graduation in May 1989 and have been married for 30 years.
They have two children, Molly, 24, who graduated from Oklahoma State University and is now in her final year of graduate school at the University of Oklahoma for speech language pathology. Their son, Kevin, will turn 21 in December and is a junior at OSU majoring in aerospace security and management.
In her spare time, Karen and Doug have been teaching a citizenship class for mainly former refugees who have been in the USA for at least five years and are preparing to become naturalized citizens through the Spero Project.
“I am heavily involved in my church, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, where I have been a small group teen leader for eight years,” Karen said. “I also am on several committees there. I like to read, travel and spend time with family.”
