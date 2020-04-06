Some students are wondering if they will be receiving a tuition refund on the theory that online classes only cost half of what classroom instruction costs.
“The tuition and fees our students pay support many university-related costs that are still ongoing even as we have transitioned to our temporary virtual campus,” said Adrianne Nobles, UCO spokesperson.
“This includes expenses such as faculty and staff compensation, technology to support learning, student activities, and library resources. Certain fees help pay for ongoing debt service payments on the bonds that funded the construction of our facilities, which must still be paid during this time.”
Nobles pointed out that it is important also to note that the facilities at UCO are not completely shut down during this time.
“Essential staff are present to support the continuation of instruction and services,” Nobles added. “In fact, many of our faculty will use offices and classrooms in the delivery of alternative instruction.”
ONLINE COSTS
Regarding the costs associated with online instruction, students who enroll in regular online classes actually pay an additional fee per credit hour, Nobles said.
“This is to support the additional technology, training and compliance standards necessary to ensure seamless delivery and quality of instruction online,” Nobles said. “So, it is actually more costly to deliver classes online.” Nobles added that for classes that have transitioned from in-person to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has accelerated the usual pace of development for these classes, which included ramping up access to technology, test proctoring services, and increased training.
“We are not charging students any additional fees for this transition; however, many of the financial resources we currently have are supporting the alternative delivery of instruction and services,” Nobles said. “We remain steadfast in our resolve to be good and responsible stewards of the funds entrusted to us by our students and tax payers.”
Nobles added the UCO Foundation is raising funds for the students who need additional financial support during this time and can easily apply online for that assistance.
“Students who are having difficulties paying on their university bursar balance due to the current crisis can reach out directly to the Bursar Office at bursar@uco.edu to learn what options are available to them,” Nobles said.
Resident students who opted to leave university housing early are eligible for partial refunds and received information on the formal check out process last week.
