Sequoyah Middle School opened its doors Friday to 995 students, and by 9:30 a.m. the majority of them along with administration and faculty members were wearing identification badges.
The badges are to help make the middle school a safer place for the students, Principal Emily Steele said.
Sequoyah was one of the Edmond schools providing badges to enable the students to enter and exit points leading to the portable buildings located east of the building as well as enter and exit a door by the gymnasium under construction which will also double as the school’s storm shelter.
Seventh and eighth graders picked up their badges during enrollment and sixth graders received theirs Friday morning.
“The badges are a good identifier,” Steele said. “The more they are used the more the students see a purpose for them.”
“Today’s goal is to make sure everyone has a badge,” Steele said.
Not only will the badges be used to check in and out of the building, but also they will be used to check out library books.
“The seventh and eighth graders used their badges to check out their Chromebooks,” Steele said.
Students coming late to school will scan their badges.
“We have been told that in the future the badges will be used to pay for lunches,” Steele said.
Doors will open at 7:15 a.m. and will close shortly after school releases, Steele added. Students will be able to leave the building but will not be able to return without the aid of someone with a key.
For example, students in sports will be able to enter the school after activities with the help of their coach.
Part of the money, $3.7 million, from the passage of the Feb. 12, 2019, bond issue totaling $93 million will be used to fund the increased school security.
“Phase one of the project began in the summer and included all three high schools, Boulevard Academy, Sequoyah, and Summit middle schools and a handful of elementary schools,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “Phase two will be implemented in the summer of 2020 and include additional schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.